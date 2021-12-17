1971: Minnesota Fighting Saints name Glen Sonmer as coach
Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 – 25 years ago
- After three years in Japan as the U.S. ambassador, Walter Mondale and his wife, Joan, returned to the Twin Cities. Mondale told an emotional farewell party at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo that the ambassadorship was the final official position after 50 years in public life.
1971 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Fighting Saints of the new World Hockey Association called a news conference. They named Glen Sonmer as their first coach and general manager.
- A new plaque in the main entryway of Graham Arena was dedicated in ceremonies at the arena. The arena is named after the late Dr. Christopher Graham.
- Bob Hope leaves on his 21st overseas USO Christmas Tour. For the past 30 years, he has entertained troops in three wars. Hope’s group includes comedian and singer Jim Nabors, Oakland Athletics pitcher Vida Blue, and country-western singer Charlie Pride.
1946 – 75 years ago
ADVERTISEMENT
- Ex-WAVES can become members of the Naval Reserve, with all the benefits given to male personnel. Veterans joining the inactive reserve will keep their wartime rating.
- Frank J. Wilson, the most notable contributor in the prosecution of Chicago gangster Al Capone, also part of the investigative team for the Lindbergh kidnapping and currently head of the Secret Service, has announced his retirement.
1921 – 100 years ago
- Dr. Reginald Fitz gave a talk on the prevention and care of diabetes at the Congregational church in Rochester. Adding to the program, Dr. J. E. Crewe sang a solo, and nurses in uniform acted as ushers.
- A freight train struck a switch engine at the south end of the Great Western railyard in Red Wing. The switchman and engineer on the switch engine were killed. The train collided on a curve in the track, and the view was obstructed by snow.
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.