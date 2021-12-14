1971: Nursing license $4 renewal fee is due
Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 — 25 years ago
- Nga Edmonson, a bilingual specialist with the Rochester school district, was honored at the 13th annual Mayor’s medal ceremony for touching both the intellectual and emotional lives of the children she works with.
- Jodi Haugen of Lanesboro, a 6-foot-junior center, scored her 1,000th point in a Southeast Conference girls basketball game against Rushford-Peterson. R-P won the game 60-51.
1971 — 50 years ago
- Minnesota registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who expect to be employed in Minnesota in 1972 are reminded to return the license renewal application and the $4 fee to the Minnesota Board of Nursing in St. Paul.
1946 — 75 years ago
- The Chatfield board of education has received a request from the 19 teachers in the school system for an increase in pay of $25 a month.
- A Christmas musicale will be presented by the music department of Lewiston High School under the direction of Robert Harmon. The public is invited.
- Fans were relieved to hear that Babe Ruth, former New York Yankee slugger, was released from the French Hospital in New York City. Ruth was being treated for a sinus condition.
1921 — 100 years ago
- A St. Charles man, who was convicted of stealing 60 chickens, has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence in the state prison at Stillwater. The verdict, despite a desperate plea for leniency, has ruffled some feathers.
- The Ole Olson show drew a crowded house in Chatfield, and the play was enjoyed by all.
- The Rochester public schools will close for two weeks on Dec. 23. Teachers or students who will leave the city for the vacation will be able to catch afternoon trains.
