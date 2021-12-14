SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1971: Nursing license $4 renewal fee is due

Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
December 13, 2021 11:00 PM
1996 — 25 years ago

  • Nga Edmonson, a bilingual specialist with the Rochester school district, was honored at the 13th annual Mayor’s medal ceremony for touching both the intellectual and emotional lives of the children she works with.
  • Jodi Haugen of Lanesboro, a 6-foot-junior center, scored her 1,000th point in a Southeast Conference girls basketball game against Rushford-Peterson. R-P won the game 60-51.

1971 50 years ago

  • Minnesota registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who expect to be employed in Minnesota in 1972 are reminded to return the license renewal application and the $4 fee to the Minnesota Board of Nursing in St. Paul.

1946 75 years ago

  • The Chatfield board of education has received a request from the 19 teachers in the school system for an increase in pay of $25 a month.
  • A Christmas musicale will be presented by the music department of Lewiston High School under the direction of Robert Harmon. The public is invited.
  • Fans were relieved to hear that Babe Ruth, former New York Yankee slugger, was released from the French Hospital in New York City. Ruth was being treated for a sinus condition.

1921 100 years ago

  • A St. Charles man, who was convicted of stealing 60 chickens, has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence in the state prison at Stillwater. The verdict, despite a desperate plea for leniency, has ruffled some feathers.
  • The Ole Olson show drew a crowded house in Chatfield, and the play was enjoyed by all.
  • The Rochester public schools will close for two weeks on Dec. 23. Teachers or students who will leave the city for the vacation will be able to catch afternoon trains.
Related Topics: HISTORYLOREN ELSEDAY IN HISTORYROCHESTER
