1971: Rochester State Junior College to play first hockey game
Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 – 25 years ago
- The retirement of Kirby Puckett’s jersey and the first regular-season games against the National League teams highlight the Twins’ 1997 schedule.
- Today, First Alliance Credit Union broke ground for its new northside Rochester office at 37th Street Northeast and East River Road.
1971 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester State Junior College hockey club, Rochester’s new entry to the small college league, will have their first game versus Mankato State College. RSJC will play 14 games this season. (RSJC lost to Mankato in its first game 6-4).
- Construction on a $600,000 mobile home plant has begun in Owatonna, and the plant is scheduled to open May 1, 1972.
- Cheryl Driscoll of Rochester has completed basic training at the Naval Training Center in Maryland. She is now on duty at the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill.
1946 – 75 years ago
- Area law enforcement personnel took part in a three-day Federal Bureau of Investigation police school. The course was taught by Special Agent Samuel Hardy.
- Don Leonard’s point was key in the Lourdes High School a 40-39 victory over the La Crosse Aquinas in Southern Minnesota Catholic basketball conference play. Leonard hit the winning free throw with only 15 seconds left.
1921 – 100 years ago
- A joint committee of the American Legion and the Red Cross has been created to assist and care for the sick and disabled servicemen from World War I.
- A Christmas program, basket social and dance will be held in the hall of Oronoco. Everyone is welcome.
- The ladies of the Rochester Presbyterian Church will hold its annual bazaar in conjunction with a dinner. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, pie and coffee.
