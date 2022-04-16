1972: 13-day major league baseball strike over
1997 – 25 years ago
- Gov. Arne Carlson added 26 counties to the federal disaster declaration, including four in southeastern Minnesota. Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston border the Mississippi River, which crested this weekend.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester Post Bulletin will hold a series of open houses to mark the completion of the $2 million expansion and remodeling project.
- Apollo 16 blasted off hurtling toward a landing on the moon’s Descartes highland area. (Apollo 16 was the fifth mission to land men on the moon and return to earth).
- The 13-day major league baseball strike is over, and the season will get underway 11 days late. The Twins will travel to Oakland, and Bert Blyleven will be the Twins opening day starter. (The Twins lost 4-3).
1947 – 75 years ago
- An industrial disaster sparked by the fire and explosion aboard the SS Grandcamp killed 581 people, including 28 fire department members, and injured over 3,500 more. The blasts in the port of Texas City near Galveston, Texas, caused $100 million in damages.
- According to the speaker at the fourth annual Future Farmers of America banquet, only 37 percent of rural youth of Winona County 16 years of age are in high school.
- Bruce Smith, a University of Minnesota halfback, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1941 and is now with the Green Bay Packers, is recovering from a football-related injury at the Mayo Clinic hospital.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Charles Baltzel, a noted athlete, will be giving the boys of the Rochester Y.M.C.A. boxing lessons every Wednesday evening.
- The men of the State hospital were outside for the first extensive baseball practice of the year.
