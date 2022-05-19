SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1972: 18,000 Olmsted County children to be inoculated

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
May 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 — 25 years ago

  • Goodhue will celebrate its centennial this summer. The bash will include a style show and the unveiling of a heritage quilt.
  • Harmon Killebrew will make an appearance this summer in Rochester in connection with the Northwoods League All-Star game, which is being hosted by the Rochester Honkers.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • An outbreak of rubella (German measles) has been reported in a Rochester school. A massive immunization program will be conducted in all Olmsted County elementary schools to prevent an epidemic. Health officials expect to inoculate 18,000 children between the ages of 1 and 12 during a two-day period.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • The war department is appealing to young men graduating from high school to volunteer for military service.
  • The great Seabiscuit, former Kentucky Derby winner and top money-winning racehorse in the 1940s, died at the age of 14. (A film on the legendary racehorse was made in 2003).
  • Stanley Skaug, an all-American at Dartmouth and former Shattuck faculty member, has been named head basketball coach at Faribault High School.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • A class of sixteen will graduate at the thirty-first annual commencement of the Rochester State Training School for Nurses in the auditorium of the State Hospital.
  • The Rochester Junior College has taken a progressive step by forming a student council to function as a governing body in the affairs of student life.
  • A class of 47 will be graduated from the Kahler Hospital School of Nursing. The Class Frolic is to be held at Mayo Park, and Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Kahler will give a reception in honor of the class.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Can a dog ride on a motorcycle?
Question: Can someone with a motorcycle permit have their small dog riding on the motorcycle or would that be considered a passenger? We have already purchased a helmet and leather jacket for this lucky pup! Thank you for your response.
May 18, 2022 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: IBM’s Deep Blue computer defeats Russian chess grandmaster
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 18, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Minnesota Employment and Economic Development DEED logo
Community
DEED awards another round of funding to SE Minnesota organizations
Three nonprofit organizations in southeastern Minnesota received funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
May 17, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07353.jpg
Community
Xavi Laack: Humans -- the problem and the solution
We humans are the cause of nature’s destruction, but we are also the only ones who can stop it.
May 17, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Xavi Laack