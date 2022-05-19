1972: 18,000 Olmsted County children to be inoculated
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Goodhue will celebrate its centennial this summer. The bash will include a style show and the unveiling of a heritage quilt.
- Harmon Killebrew will make an appearance this summer in Rochester in connection with the Northwoods League All-Star game, which is being hosted by the Rochester Honkers.
1972 — 50 years ago
- An outbreak of rubella (German measles) has been reported in a Rochester school. A massive immunization program will be conducted in all Olmsted County elementary schools to prevent an epidemic. Health officials expect to inoculate 18,000 children between the ages of 1 and 12 during a two-day period.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The war department is appealing to young men graduating from high school to volunteer for military service.
- The great Seabiscuit, former Kentucky Derby winner and top money-winning racehorse in the 1940s, died at the age of 14. (A film on the legendary racehorse was made in 2003).
- Stanley Skaug, an all-American at Dartmouth and former Shattuck faculty member, has been named head basketball coach at Faribault High School.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A class of sixteen will graduate at the thirty-first annual commencement of the Rochester State Training School for Nurses in the auditorium of the State Hospital.
- The Rochester Junior College has taken a progressive step by forming a student council to function as a governing body in the affairs of student life.
- A class of 47 will be graduated from the Kahler Hospital School of Nursing. The Class Frolic is to be held at Mayo Park, and Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Kahler will give a reception in honor of the class.
