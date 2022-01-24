1972: $34 million flood plan proposed
1997 – 25 years ago
- Edith Haisman, the oldest survivor of the Titanic, has died at 100 years of age. Haisman, who was 15 at the time of the sinking, remembers as she boarded a lifeboat with her mother, seeing her father on the ship's deck. He had a glass of brandy and a cigar, telling them he would see them in New York. Her father did not survive.
- Violinist and vocalist Denise Carlson, a Rochester native, will be featured this week on the National Public Radio’s “Weekend Edition” on KZSE, 90.7 FM.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A $34 million flood plan for Rochester has been proposed to be completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The plans will be discussed at a public hearing in the North Hall of the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
- Universal Ford Co. opened in its new $780,000 facility off U.S. 52 North in Pennington Business Park.
- Al Rupport of Kasson, snowmobile racer, took first place in the ‘Class B Obstacle’ course at the Eagle River, Wis., World Series Derby.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Two automobiles broke through the ice and fell into Lake Pepin. A man from Waterloo, Iowa, took his cold bath near Old Frontenac point and a local man went in on the Stockholm line. Both are OK.
- Jackie Graves, Austin’s candidate for national featherweight honors, knocked out Left Lachance of Lisbon, Maine, in the third round of a bout held in Minneapolis.
1922 – 100 years ago
- In a western conference basketball game, the Minnesota Gophers defeated Indiana University 19 to 16.
- The men’s club of Bethel English Church will have their annual lutefisk supper at the church parlors. Special music will be provided.
- The first girls basketball game of the season was played at the Rochester State Hospital when the Byron girls team defeated the nurses 11 to 3.
