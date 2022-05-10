1972: 50 Elgin High School students boycott classes
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A CBS television network will be in town this weekend to televise the World Professional Gymnastics Championship from the Mayo Civic Arena.
- Derek Nelson pitched the first perfect game in Lyle’s school history to lead the Lions to a 9-0 victory over Houston in Southeast Conference high school baseball play.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Winona State College has canceled all classes on this date due to a telephoned bomb threat.
- About 50 Elgin High School students boycotted classes for two hours, protesting student suspensions and demanding spectator buses to track events.
- Armed with a pistol, two men held up the Golden Hills Café at 1904 South Broadway and made off with $110 in cash.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A recent report about college athletics stated, “Something must be done by the colleges about gambling, fixing, booing, rowdyism, and discourtesy.”
- Mrs. Frederick G. Murray of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, named the 1947 American Mother of the Year, said, “The acceptance and practice of the Golden Rule in the lives of all citizens of all nations is the easiest, cheapest and surest road to enduring world peace.”
- The Rev. George Bennard, author of the well-known hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross,” will be appearing in a series of special services at the Winona Salvation Army.
1922 – 100 years ago
- At least six new instructors will be on the high school staff when school re-opens in the fall.
- According to G. H. Vande Bogart, principal of Rochester Junior College, a class of seven sophomores will graduate.
- The Rochester Fire Department made a dash to the farmhouse of John Boler, a few miles southeast of the city, and saved the home from being destroyed by fire. The fire boys did one heck of a job.
The Rochester event will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Rochester branch at 3482 55th St. NW.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Columnist Dan Conradt says explaining ironing is tough while getting sidetracked by Nat King Cole and Squirt soda.