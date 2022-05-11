1972: Abbie Hoffman at Winona State College
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Standing together, clasping hands, more than 500 people vowed that violence, discrimination, and intolerance wouldn’t be tolerated in Rochester at a Sunday afternoon rally.
- Construction crews are preparing to put the finishing repair touches on the historic Minnesota 57 bridge in Mantorville.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Rochester’s Rich Olson, driving a 1971 Monte Carlo, won the late model feature race on the Tri-Oval Speedway’s clay track in Fountain City, Wisc.
- Self-described radical and cultural revolutionary Abbie Hoffman endorsed the presidential candidacy of South Dakota Democratic Senator George McGovern in Somsen Hall on the Winona State College campus.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The tall blonde and handsome royal navy lieutenant named Philip Mountbatten is the leading candidate for the hand of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth, who just turned 21.
- Minnesota’s 98 county fairs, traditional in an agricultural state, are getting set for a gigantic comeback this summer after four years of war and the polio outbreak last year.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Heffron and St. John’s high schools will present the famous story, “The Lion and the Mouse,” in the St. John’s school. Some cast members include Bernice Roeder, Francis Corbitt, and Emmet Hand.
- St. Charles voted for $150,000 to build a new school building. Before the vote, a giant parade was held, in which the entire student body of the city took part. The vote was 394 for and 205 against.
- Guiditha Scaglia has accepted the mayor’s appointment to the position of infant welfare nurse for the city.
