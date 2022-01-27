1972: Air Force needs registered nurses
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Chesapeake Bagel Bakery in the Barlow Plaza was robbed at gunpoint. It was the second armed robbery in Rochester this year.
- Former Stewartville basketball star Kasey Morlock scored her 2,000-career point in a North Dakota State victory over Nebraska-Omaha in women’s collegiate basketball.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Rochester National Guard will leave for two weeks of winter training at Camp Ripley near Little Falls, Minn. Capt. Dave Perkins commands the 161-man unit.
- The U.S. Air Force has immediate openings for registered nurses. Men and women between the ages of 20 to 39 with three years of nurse's training are eligible.
1947 — 75 years ago
- To address the housing shortage the country has been experiencing since the end of the war, Washington announced plans for millions of new homes to be built this year.
- Due to a downward trend in butter prices, milk prices will decrease to 16 cents a quart.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Ford Motor Works has reduced the cost of a Fordson tractor to $895. This is a price cut of $230 to help the American farmer.
- More than 200 ex-servicemen and Legionnaires packed the Rochester High School gymnasiu to enjoy the membership dinner given by the William T. McCoy Post 92. The Rochester Junior College orchestra provided music.
- The “Miracles of the Jungle,” a 15-episode serial, will begin at the Garden Theater. James Conway and E. A. Martin directed the black and white silent film.
