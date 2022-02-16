1972: Attorney William Kunstler to speak
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- “Star Wars" surpassed “E.T. — The Extraterrestrial” to reclaim the No. 1 spot at the box office. It became the first film to break the $400 million mark. The movie has been reissued with new scenes.
- The Goodhue girls basketball team cruised to a 54-33 victory over Dover-Eyota and wrapped up its fourth straight Three Rivers Conference championship.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The decision has been reversed and the way cleared to allow civil rights attorney William Kunstler to speak at the Rochester State Junior College. RSJC President Charles Hill had vetoed a contract calling for Kunstler to talk in an April 4 convocation.
1947 — 75 years ago
- An exhibit of Susan B. Anthony is now on display at the Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul. The exhibition commemorates her 127th birthday.
- Take off 10 pounds in 10 days by taking Tremett Sweet Tablets. The tablets are available at area drug stores.
- The genuine Reynolds “Rockette” ballpoint pen is on sale for 99 cents at all Gambles stores.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Rochester Mayor C.D. Brown has issued a proclamation for a Fathers and Son day. A Father and Son banquet will be held on Feb. 22 in the high school gym. The mayor also stated that he hopes that men who have no sons will befriend boys who have no fathers.
- The Rochester board of education has decided to charge outside organizations $15 per event for using the gymnasium. All requests must be made directly to the school superintendent.
