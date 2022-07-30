SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
1972: Average daily hospital cost increases to $92.31

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 30, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • The Minnesota Job Skills Partnership has awarded a $197,385 grant for the new AS/400 Systems Operation Program at Rochester Community and Technical College.
  • The Rochester Honkers surpassed their 1996 regular-season attendance record of 22,857 in an 8-7 win over St. Cloud. They have drawn 23,664 with five regular-season dates remaining.
1972 — 50 years ago

  • After 18 years and 4 months at Second Street SW and South Broadway, Dayton’s called it quits in favor of more spacious quarters at Apache Mall Shopping Center.
  • The American Hospital Association reports the cost of one day for a hospital patient is now $92.31. The 1970 average was $81.01. (According to a couple of sources, the average daily cost in Minnesota in 2020 was around $2,600).

1947 — 75 years ago

  • The first state high school outdoor swim meet will be held at Theodore Wirth pool in Minneapolis. Each school may enter one team in each relay race. A swimmer may enter any two events.
  • Governor Youngdahl’s office announced that he would speak at seven country fairs and the Minnesota State Fair. The governor will speak at the Winona County fair in St. Charles.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Robbers blew open a safe door with nitroglycerine, and the explosion in the middle of the night was heard for blocks. The Austin Standard Oil Co. filling station lost $350 in cash. The crooks got away clean, and police are on the lookout.
  • A meeting of county commissioners from four area counties discussed the advisability of erecting a sanitorium to treat tuberculosis patients.
  • Radio is taking the world by storm. No fad in recent years has spread as rapidly as the art of listening to the radio.
