1972: Betty Blahnik named new Honey Queen

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
July 26, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Mayo Clinic officials announced they'll open a small satellite clinic in northwest Rochester by early spring.
  • The American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota has appointed Rick Kvam, music director of the Choral Arts Ensemble and Southeast Minnesota High School Honors Choir, to a two-year term as chair of repertoire and standards for state community choirs.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • About 5,000 persons attended the Shrine Circus at Apache Mall. The world of clowns, jugglers, high-wire artists and performing animals was brought to Rochester to help raise funds for the Crippled Children's Hospital in St. Paul.
  • Betty Blahnik of Spring Valley was named the new Minnesota honey queen at the state beekeepers convention in Minneapolis. Blahnik is a junior at the College of St. Teresa in Winona.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The Chicago American Giants, a successful all-Black baseball team, managed by "Jim Candy" Taylor, will play Winona in a twilight exhibition game at Gayrych Park.
  • Now showing in area theaters is "Sinbad the Sailor," starring Douglas Fairbanks, Jr., and Maureen O'Hara.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Twelve yellow taxicabs, one of which is already in operation, are planned for Rochester.
  • The Daughters of Veterans will gather and be entertained at the country home of Mrs. Charles Stoppel.
  • Harvest wages have been fixed in North Dakota. The wages are shocking 30 cents an hour; threshing 35 cents an hour; cooks $5 a day, and spike pitching 40 cents an hour.
