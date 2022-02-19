1972: Bomb explodes in Minnesota State Office Building
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch had more than 700 people attend its fourth annual pancake supper. The event raised $4,000 for improvements to the facility. The ranch has about 16,000 visitors annually and ison 200 acres five miles west of Stewartville.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A bomb exploded in the Minnesota State Office Building in St. Paul, injuring four people and forcing the evacuation of about 5,000 others from eight buildings in the Capitol complex.
- President Nixon arrived in communist China and had his first meeting with Mao Tse-Tung and Zhou Enlai.
- Rochester John Marshall’s swimming team edged Winona in a Big Nine Conference showdown 52-43. Dave Hepper and Tom Spicer of JM were double winners in the individual events.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Now showing in theaters is “Home in Oklahoma,” starring Roy Rogers, his trusty horse Trigger, Gabby Hayes and Dale Evans.
- This week's best vegetable buys include potatoes, onions, cabbage, squash, yams and cauliflower. Homegrown hothouse rhubarb is of excellent quality and reasonably priced.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rochester was converted into a vast skating rink when heavy rain started falling at midnight and was turned into ice by falling temperatures. Walking and driving was a difficult matter.
- Eight men have tossed their hats into the ring to be sheriff of Olmsted County. The eight men include the present sheriff, William Mitchell. (Samuel Hauch would become the next sheriff of Olmsted County).
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The night sky is filled with wonders. All you have to do is open your eyes.