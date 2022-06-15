1972: Bridgeman’s to open new ice cream store in Eau Claire
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 — 25 years ago
- A new state report indicates that 79 percent of Minnesota high school students graduate on time with their classes. (In 2020, 83.3 percent graduated on time).
- Jennifer Ostergaard of Winona was crowned Miss Minnesota at the Miss Minnesota scholarship pageant held in Austin.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Bridgeman’s will open another ice cream store in Eau Claire, Wisc. Rochester has two Bridgeman’s ice cream stores – one located at Northbrook Shopping Center and the other at Apache Mall.
- Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 650th home run as the Braves beat the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings. Aaron continues to move closer to Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs. (Aaron would hit home run number 715 on April 8, 1974).
- Minnesota Bible College graduates its first “Rochester Class” during ceremonies at Zumbro Lutheran Church.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Roy Rogers Thrill Circus will open its 1947 tour at the Polo Grounds in New York. Rogers will appear with his horse Trigger and put on a sharp-shooter exhibition at each scheduled appearance.
- A record 2,229 graduates were granted degrees at the University of Minnesota’s 75th annual commencement exercises in Memorial Stadium.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Practically every business firm in the city will enter floats in the upcoming July 4th parade. It is estimated that around fifty floats representing businesses will be entered, and fifty dollars will be awarded to the best-decorated float.
- The home of Dr. and Mrs. J. E. Crewe was the scene of a pretty lawn fete for the disabled veterans in the area. Ice cream and cake were served. The left side of the grounds were hung with Japanese lanterns.
- A simple wedding ceremony was held in the parsonage of the Church of Peace at 11:00 a.m. when Helen Mae Stoppel was united in marriage to Harold Gerths.
Exclusive
Dr. Will: “I cannot understand people who treat their religion as a glass house and say to science: ‘Hands off, lest you damage it with your researches.’ I find science to be but an explanation for religion.”
Our schools and students are in trouble, and we must pull together to improve this environment.
The year 2023 seemed unimaginably far away when my second-grade teacher remarked that it would be the year of our high school graduation. Echoes of “That’s so long from now!” and “I can’t wait until then!” filled the classroom of naïve elementary-schoolers.