1972: Cal Stoll named University of Minnesota football coach

I must admit, I have been living vicariously through my best friend for the past two weeks as she embarked on a trip to Copenhagen, Denmark. Attempting to soak in every picture she sends my way, I have indulged in her images of beautiful flower markets, chai tea lattes, art pieces, and streets upon streets filled with rows of identical housing. I marvel at the images and thank her for them, yet I can’t help but long to physically be there.