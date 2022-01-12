1972: Cal Stoll named University of Minnesota football coach
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester author Harriet Hodgson has signed a contract to author a book about unique problems in giving care to Alzheimer’s patients.
- Arnold Palmer is at the Mayo Clinic to determine a course of treatment for his diagnosis of prostate cancer.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Cal Stoll, who lettered for the Gophers football team in 1948, was named the new head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team. (Stoll would coach the Gophers from 1972-1978 and compile a 39-39 record).
- The Federal Aviation Administration is now having dogs trained to sniff out hidden explosives to thwart hijackers.
- The “Purple People Eaters,” the four defensive linemen of the Minnesota Vikings, are currently providing escort and protection for Sen.Hubert Humphrey as he campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Verne Gagne of Minnesota pinned Bill Sinark of Carleton in 1 minute and 9 seconds. The Gophers completed a 34-0 rout of Northfield’s wrestling team.
- The Ford Motor Co. announced that it will retool a new low-priced automobile in 1948. The new Ford will weigh less and cost less. (Prices for the ’48 Fords ranged from $1,150 to $1,270).
1922 — 100 years ago
- Sleigh riding parties, coasting, skiing, skating and similar winter sports are all the rage for the younger people in Rochester.
- The first-ever skating derby will be held in Rochester, and there will be events and races for adults, high school, and grade school children. The ice skating rink is in excellent condition, and prizes will be offered.
