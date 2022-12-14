1972: Cal Stoll to speak at Quarterback’s Club football banquet
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo’s Rover Ward in Class AAAA and Lourdes senior Chad Silker in Class AAA were named to the academic all-state football team.
- Olmsted County led the state in immunizations for 2-year-olds and ranked among the top countries for other preschool ages.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester Quarterback’s Club will host a football dinner at 7:00 p.m. at the Heritage Hall in the Kahler Hotel. The University of Minnesota football coach Cal Stoll will be the main speaker. Special guests will be the football teams of the Rochester State Junior College, Rochester John Marshall, and Rochester Lourdes.
- The Rochester Park Board of Commissioners voices agreement with the Mayo Memorial Committee’s recommendation to move the city’s bandshell.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl will speak on the importance of faith in everyday life over station KUOM, the University of Minnesota radio station. The title of his talk will be “Sure I Go To Church, But…”
- 250,000 trees were planted throughout Minnesota this year with the help of 4-H club members. About 9,400 farm boys and girls are participating in this conservation project.
- The Milwaukee Sentinel has learned from a source that Green Bay Packers coach Curly Lambeau will accept a job with one of the Los Angeles football teams. (Lambeau would not leave the Packers until taking the Chicago Cardinals coaching job in 1950.)
1922 – 100 years ago
- The first winter storm moved in during the evening, but the several inches of snow did not delay the passenger trains.
- Rochester police have been asked to be on the lookout for two Austin lads who have run away from home. If you spot the boys, ages 16 and 15, call the local police or wire the Mower County sheriff.
Gertrude Boothby won multiple Minnesota women's amateur golf championships in the 1920s through 1941.
It’s like Mom said, "Remember the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you." That’s so simple, so real … is it unattainable?
It might transform potential conflict into an opportunity for building a relationship. We could even find that we have mutually shared values.
What I’m most looking forward to is the opportunity to write in my own voice — a voice which, I suspect, may evolve over time.