1972: Chuck Hazama named executive director of YMCA

1997 – 25 years ago
- Gustavus Adolphus College will become the third school in Minnesota with a women’s varsity hockey team. Gustavus will join Augsburg College and the University of Minnesota with women’s varsity teams.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Chuck Hazama, physical director for the YMCA for the past four years, has been named Y's executive director. Hazama is a native of Maui, Hawaii, and a Korean War veteran.
- The Federal Trade Commission will mandate health warnings for every cigarette advertisement manufactured by six major companies.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Fred Waring and his Pennsylvanians will present two concerts at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
- The Kahler-union labor dispute has been settled with the Public Workers Local 515, who voted to accept a 11 1/2-cent an hour raise. There are 750 employees are impacted by the new agreement.
- Rochester Lourdes handed Austin St. Augustine its second loss in the Southern Minnesota Catholic conference basketball race 50-39 in Rochester. Bob Miller poured in 18 points for the victors.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Evangelist Dr. Charles Scoville, preaching before a large crowd in the Rochester armory, stated, “We must fight sin until hell freezes over, and then we should put on skates and fight the Devil on the ice.”
- “The Sheik,” starring Rudolph Valentino, will open at the Lawler Theatre. This is a beautiful motion picture and one of the best to come to Rochester this year.
