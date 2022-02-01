SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1972: Chuck Hazama named executive director of YMCA

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 01, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Gustavus Adolphus College will become the third school in Minnesota with a women’s varsity hockey team. Gustavus will join Augsburg College and the University of Minnesota with women’s varsity teams.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Chuck Hazama, physical director for the YMCA for the past four years, has been named Y's executive director. Hazama is a native of Maui, Hawaii, and a Korean War veteran.
  • The Federal Trade Commission will mandate health warnings for every cigarette advertisement manufactured by six major companies.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Fred Waring and his Pennsylvanians will present two concerts at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
  • The Kahler-union labor dispute has been settled with the Public Workers Local 515, who voted to accept a 11 1/2-cent an hour raise. There are 750 employees are impacted by the new agreement.
  • Rochester Lourdes handed Austin St. Augustine its second loss in the Southern Minnesota Catholic conference basketball race 50-39 in Rochester. Bob Miller poured in 18 points for the victors.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Evangelist Dr. Charles Scoville, preaching before a large crowd in the Rochester armory, stated, “We must fight sin until hell freezes over, and then we should put on skates and fight the Devil on the ice.”
  • “The Sheik,” starring Rudolph Valentino, will open at the Lawler Theatre. This is a beautiful motion picture and one of the best to come to Rochester this year.
