1972: City pools popular

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
June 14, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Bill Ihrke was hired as the head football coach of the Plainview/Elgin-Millville high school football team.
  • Rochester John Marshall’s Ryan McDonnell and Heater Fairclough have received the Fuad Mansour Soccer Scholarship from the Rochester Youth Soccer Association.
  • The grand opening of the refurbished Elba fire tower will be on June 28. Victor Gensmer, who staffed the lookout for more than 30 years, will cut the ribbon to open the tower.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • More than 5,000 youngsters and teenagers took dips in the city’s two public outdoor pools the last two days when the mercury soared past the 90-degree mark.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • A truck carrying 74 cans of milk to the Rochester Dairy Cooperative overturned on the highway. The driver was unhurt, and only one-third of the load could be saved.
  • A Lewiston farmer has asked the sheriff to investigate the disappearance of 100 white Leghorn chickens. The chicken coops are 200 feet from the residence and 150 feet from a county highway.
  • The Preston Fire Department and the Maglin-Gilbertson Veterans of Foreign Wars post will sponsor a two-day rodeo and circus at the Fillmore County fairgrounds.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Thousands of people lined the streets for the fire convention parade. Over 2,000 marched in the parade. The spectacle included four bands, one drum corps, the city police, fire departments, and the display of fire rigs.
  • The Fort Snelling baseball team will invade Rochester to play the local Legion team. The battery for the homeboys is Stromwall and Carroll.
  • E. M. Edwards, the local policewoman, is doing efficient work in keeping the lines of moral conduct among young women straightened out.
