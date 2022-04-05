Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
Community

1972: Civil rights attorney speaks at RSJC

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
April 05, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Mustangs have signed Rochester Mayo standout Marc Ranfranz for next season. Ranfranz, a goalie, is a senior at Mayo.
  • The Rushford-Peterson boys basketball team won the Section 1A Academics Champion award.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The job of installing highway signs along Interstate 90 between St. Charles and Dresbach is scheduled to begin. A total of 306 signs will be erected along the 38-mile stretch.
  • Civil rights attorney William Kunstler at a talk at Rochester State Junior College, voiced hope for an outpouring of young people at the 1972 Republican convention to get the “message” out. The “message” is opposition to the Vietnam war and repressive government tactics to stifle dissent.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Heavy rainfall caused a flash flood in Pleasant Valley creek, flooding farmlands, the Winona Country Club, and threatening area bridges. The water was over highway 74 between Elba and Beaver and the Root River had gone over the bridge at Peterson, cutting the village off from highway 16.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Rochester received an honor at the hands of the American Congress on Internal Medicine when Dr. Henry S. Plummer of the Mayo Clinic was elected its first vice-president.
  • Damage of $25,000 to the Colonial hospital equipment and operating rooms resulted from a fire from an overheated motor in the Penthouse on the roof. Damage was caused by water that flowed to lower floors from the extinguishment of the fire.
