1972: Conrad Hilton at Mayo for a checkup
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- U. S. West crews restored 911 and long-distance service to residents of Sibley County who lost services after the debris-laden Rush River washed out three bridges.
- North Dakota won the NCAA hockey championship with a 6-4 victory over Boston University. North Dakota had been picked to finish fifth in their conference.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Kasson-Mantorville’s Scott Lampland won the scoring crown for the Hiawatha Valley Conference with a 23.7 point per game average. Lampland is a sophomore.
- Hotel owner Conrad Hilton of Los Angeles was at Mayo Clinic this week undergoing a medical checkup. The hotel magnate was registered at the Kahler Hotel during his stay.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The national Department of the American Legion has awarded the Henry Lindsley trophy to the Minnesota Department of the American Legion for attaining the highest percentage of membership over last year’s enrollment. Minnesota has 76,735 members.
- One of the Democrats’ big talking points in the 1948 election will be anti-communism.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Rochester’s favorite film star, Tom Mix, can be seen at the Empress theater in his latest film, “A Ridin’ Romeo.” Mix does all his own riding stunts, and the movie is packed with humorous incidents.
- Van Ess Liquid Scalp Message is now for sale at your local drug store. The product is guaranteed to grow hair. No hair after two weeks – you will get your money back.
- The Mayo party, which has been on an extended trip to Mexico, will return this home this week. Some of the group includes Dr. and Mrs. W. J. Mayo, Dr. and Mrs. H.S. Plummer, and Mr. and Mrs. J. K. Kahler.
