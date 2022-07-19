1972: Conrad Hilton to give $10M to the Mayo Foundation
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo’s field will host the 1997 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The game will be preceded by appearances by Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Dick Radatz.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average vaulted past the 8,000-point mark, delighting investors.
1972 — 50 years ago
- During Governor’s Day ceremonies at Camp Ripley, Lt. Col. Gordon Tiede, of Rochester, received the Minnesota Medal of Merit. Presenting the award was Gov. Wendell Anderson. Tiede is commander of the 1st Battalion, 135 Infantry.
- Hotel magnate Conrad Hilton has given $10 million to Mayo Foundation to build an eight-story laboratory medicine building. The new facility will be called the Conrad N. Hilton Medical Laboratory and Research Center in Human Behavior.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The eighth annual Minneapolis Aquatennial moved into high gear with a gala parade with over 5,000 persons, some marching and others on beautiful and lavish floats.
- Finals plans were completed to lay the cornerstone of the new St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chatfield. The pastor is Rev. W. Lohrke.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that the average pay in manufacturing is $1.22 per hour.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The farm help situation in Olmsted County has reached an acute stage. Farmers in the county have been making fruitless appeals for suitable help.
- The county board of commissioners met with the state board of control for discussions regarding building a county tuberculosis sanitarium.
