1972: Dennis Larson named as athletic director at Southland
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The official opening of the remodeled swimming pool at the Rochester Recreation Center was held. A new scoreboard, which cost $10,000, purchased by the Rochester Swim Club, is also in place.
- Hormel Food Corp. of Austin and distributor Supervalu Inc. will donate and distribute 4,000 hams to needy families over the holiday season.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Dennis Larson has been named the athletic director of Southland, which is the merger of Adams, Elkton, and Rose Creek. Southland will initially compete in the Centennial Conference beginning in the 1973-74 school year.
- The Rochester ski hill, located in southwest suburban Rochester south of Bamber Valley, will open. Admission is $1 for students and $2 for adults.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The price of gasoline was boosted by two cents per gallon in most stations. This will bring the cost of regular to 27 cents per gallon and 29 cents per gallon for Ethyl. The price of kerosene will also increase.
- Chatfield remained unbeaten in District One Conference basketball play with a 58-31 victory over Houston. Jim Larson led Chatfield with 17 points.
- There was a military funeral at Millville for Private Marvin Dickman, a former Plainview boy. He was killed in German on February 5, 1945.
1922 – 100 years ago
- There was a considerable argument on a street in Rochester after a Franklin sedan was hit by a Rochester Car line bus. The sedan was trying to cut ahead of the jitney. The sedan was severely damaged, but there were no injuries.
- Judge Vernon Gates held an “open house” and explained the law governing dances to parents and minor children. Disgraceful conditions were allowed at a recent dance in Rochester.
