1972: Dr. Edward Kendall, co-winner of the 1950 Nobel Prize, dies
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Community hero awards for contributions to the Rochester community – especially for helping to promote diversity and to build neighborhood organizations were presented to Bob Nowicki, Jerry Dooley, Mahamoud Hamudal, and the UNITY youth group.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Dr. Edward Kendall, 86, co-winner in 1950 with the late Dr. Philip S. Hench of the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for their work at Mayo Clinic on cortisone and ACTH hormones, has died in New Jersey.
- Some 30 people, from high school students to local business and professional people, turned out today for a “peace vigil” in front of the downtown Post Office.
- This summer, the South Border Amateur Baseball League will be back with Rochester, Kasson, Stewartville, Austin, and Hayward teams.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The city council approved a 46-hour work week for the Austin police department, reducing the 52 hours now being worked.
- A proclamation designating Sunday, May 18, as ‘I Am American Day’ has been issued by Gov. Luther Youngdahl.
- Twenty-five Winona Cotter baseball team members and their coaches escaped injury when a tire blew on their bus. A guardrail cable kept the bus from plunging over an embankment.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Alice Manahan was named the valedictorian and Debs Lake salutatorian of the Chatfield High School graduating class.
- The west wing of the ground floor of the new Surgical Pavilion of St. Marys Hospital is now occupied by the training school for nurses.
- The Kahler Hospitals Nurses’ Training School for Nurses sent thirty young women to take the examinations before the state board of examiners.
Students took part in an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
This is the 18th annual National and Community Day of Prayer.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Question: I am a motorcycle rider and would appreciate it if you would write about motorcycle accidents.