SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 5
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1972: Dr. Edward Kendall, co-winner of the 1950 Nobel Prize, dies

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
May 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • Community hero awards for contributions to the Rochester community – especially for helping to promote diversity and to build neighborhood organizations were presented to Bob Nowicki, Jerry Dooley, Mahamoud Hamudal, and the UNITY youth group.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Dr. Edward Kendall, 86, co-winner in 1950 with the late Dr. Philip S. Hench of the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for their work at Mayo Clinic on cortisone and ACTH hormones, has died in New Jersey.
  • Some 30 people, from high school students to local business and professional people, turned out today for a “peace vigil” in front of the downtown Post Office.
  • This summer, the South Border Amateur Baseball League will be back with Rochester, Kasson, Stewartville, Austin, and Hayward teams.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • The city council approved a 46-hour work week for the Austin police department, reducing the 52 hours now being worked.
  • A proclamation designating Sunday, May 18, as ‘I Am American Day’ has been issued by Gov. Luther Youngdahl.
  • Twenty-five Winona Cotter baseball team members and their coaches escaped injury when a tire blew on their bus. A guardrail cable kept the bus from plunging over an embankment.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Alice Manahan was named the valedictorian and Debs Lake salutatorian of the Chatfield High School graduating class.
  • The west wing of the ground floor of the new Surgical Pavilion of St. Marys Hospital is now occupied by the training school for nurses.
  • The Kahler Hospitals Nurses’ Training School for Nurses sent thirty young women to take the examinations before the state board of examiners.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
National Bike to School Day
Community
Photos: Rochester students take part in a bike ride on National Bike to School Day
Students took part in an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
May 04, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
prayer hands
Community
Rochester church hosts Day of Prayer events Thursday
This is the 18th annual National and Community Day of Prayer.
May 04, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: New surgical pavilion at Saint Marys to open soon
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
It's motorcycle season. Educate us about crashes
Question: I am a motorcycle rider and would appreciate it if you would write about motorcycle accidents.
May 03, 2022 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson