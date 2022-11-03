1972: Dr. Francis Tyce of RSH elected president of Zumbro Valley Medical Society
1997 – 25 years ago
- About two-thirds of Minnesotans use seat belts, an increase of only 1 percent from a year ago, according to the State Department of Public Safety. (In a 2019 survey, 93.4 percent of front-seat Minnesotans wear their seat belts).
- Rochester John Marshal cross country runner Josie Johnson repeated as the Class AA state champion at Northfield. Kristi Colbenson of Rushford-Peterson won the Class A championship.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Dr. Francis Tyce, Medical Director at the Rochester State Hospital, was elected to a one-year term as president of the 1,000-member Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
- The office products division of IBM introduced paper copying machines with an advanced document feeder.
- Heavy rains the past two weeks, causing muddy fields, have put a damper on the area harvest of a bumper crop of corn and soybeans.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Axel H. Reed, manager of the Mayo Civic Auditorium, is working to bring top-notch entertainment to Rochester. Rochester people have danced to Wayne King and Tommy Dorsey and have heard Marian Anderson and Paul Robeson.
- Jack Dempsey, former heavyweight boxing champion and one of the greatest ring idols of all time, will make a personal appearance at Mayo Civic auditorium. He will serve as the referee on an all-star wrestling card.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The farmers are paying an average of 5.3 cents a bushel for corn picking, where unloading is done by hand, and 4.7 cents where an elevator is used. The daily wage for a corn picker is $2.20.
- The St. Charles American Legion and the Women’s Auxiliary will work together to observe Armistice Day. A supper and dance are planned at Smith’s Hall.
- St. Charles seniors are wearing their new class rings. They are signet style with St. C. H. S. and 22 in engraving.
