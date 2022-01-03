1972: Elvis atop the 'Artists of the Year'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The effort to save the 101-year-old Kasson water tower got a boost with the announcement that the state has awarded a $50,000 grant to help preserve the tower.
- Many city, county and state highway crews in the area have already used an entire season’s worth of salt to clear the streets of snow and ice.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The official population for Minnesota was set at 3,805,069 in the final 1970 census figure. This is an 11.5 increase from 1960. (The Minnesota population on April 1, 2020, was 5,706,464).
- Elvis Presley retained his place atop the “Artists of the Year” list by the British music magazine Melody Maker.
- The city of Rochester showed an increase of 13,103 – the greatest increase in Minnesota’s 10 largest cities in the 1970 census report.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Edward Klopp has been appointed as the Rochester Golf and Country Club manager. Other current positions include Arthur Ingelson as the club pro, Peter Olson as greenskeeper, and Ole Peterson as tree surgeon.
- The St. Charles Ladies Aid of the Berea Moravian Church met with Meta Nienow for its annual business meeting.
- A hockey club at Winona has been formed. A rink is being built at Athletic Park.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Rochester representatives from the League of Women Voters, the American Legion, the Minnesota Educational Association, and the Minnesota Federation of Labor will attend a joint senate and house committee session on education.
- There are 176 pupils enrolled in the Edison school in Rochester. Of those, 43 are children of physicians, and recent examinations have shown that all 43 are all in excellent physical condition.
