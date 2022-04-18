1972: Excavation starts at Quarry Hill Nature Center
1997 – 25 years ago
- Crews have been busy digging on the south side of U.S. 14 and east of West Circle Drive. The crews are working on the beginning of Cascade Lake, which could become a premier recreation area for the city in 20 years.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Excavation for Quarry Hill Nature Center has begun with bulldozer work on the site north of the east parking lot of the city park.
- President Nixon outpolled Sen. Hubert Humphrey by better than 2-1 in a Presidential show vote taken at the KROC Home and Vacation Show.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The popular printed and plain cotton bags in which flour and feed are packed are eagerly sought for material for dresses and various other uses.
- Dr. G. E. Galligan, athletic director at Winona State Teachers college, will be the principal speaker at the St. Charles High School athletic banquet.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Lucy Page Gaston will launch a nationwide campaign to stem the tide of smoking among women. Cigarette smoking among flappers, which has increased to astounding levels, is cause for alarm as it strikes directly at the fountain of life.
- A motorcycle has been purchased by the city for use by the police department. The purchase price was $395. Motorcycle officers will stop speeders and aid in the city's overall safety.
