1972: F.B.I. graduates first women agents
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Dow Jones industrial average suffered its biggest one-day drop in history, prompting officials to close markets early. The Dow tumbled 554.26 points or 7.18%.
1972 – 50 years ago
- On a goodwill tour, her Royal Highness Princess Christina of Sweden, in the United States, stopped at Gustavus Adolphus College to dedicate the new $2.8 million Folke Bernadotte Library.
- The F.B.I. Academy has graduated its first two women F.B.I. agents. They are Susan L. Roley and Joanne E. Pierce. They will be equipped with .38 caliber pistols and will earn an annual salary of $12,151.
- The old Whiting House has been moved to Central Park. There are plans to restore the home in time for the national bicentennial in 1976. The structure is close to a century old.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Colonel Charles L. Hooker, believed to be the oldest Civil War veteran, died at his son’s home in Virginia, Minn. Hooker fought alongside Gen. George Custer and marched with General William T. Sherman. Hooker was 107 years old.
- A Wykoff man paid fines amounting to $25 after pleading guilty to charges of having served set-ups at his Wykoff Nightclub.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Winona County jail will receive a quota of prisoners convicted in federal court of violating liquor laws.
- Senator Kellogg’s itinerary gave him time to visit the schoolhouse in Viola township that he attended. The senator found the desk where he sat, and the initials “F.B.K.” were carved into the top. For that woodcarving work, young Frank Kellogg was given a tanning by the teacher.
- House dresses were on sale today at Rochester’s E.A. Knowlton store, and four hundred apron dresses were sold in an hour and 14 minutes.
