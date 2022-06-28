1972: Farmers work an average of 61.8 hours per week
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Ricochets Gymnastics Club won 23 of 25 gold medals during the 10th annual Star of the North Games in St. Cloud.
- The U.S. Postal Service is going all-out to encourage youngsters to collect stamps and, at the same time, become more knowledgeable about the history of the United States through stamps.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Three Mayo Clinic women employees with 122 years on the job will retire at the end of June. They are Ester Peters, Doris Matheson, and Henrietta Cranston.
- The “A” honor roll members at Hayfield High School in Grade 8 include Jill Schnirring and Kari Senjem.
- According to Agriculture Commissioner Jon Wefald, Minnesota farmers work an average of 61.8 hours per week.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Red Cross stated that 33,657 people are homeless due to the floodwaters from the Missouri River. States affected include Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Illinois.
- Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, army chief of staff, stated that he has no political ambitions. Gen. Eisenhower recently accepted the presidency of Columbia University in New York.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The shuttle train service into and out of Red Wing on the Chicago Great Western Railway, which has been in operation since July 1 last year, has been discontinued.
- The ex-servicemen at the Rochester State Hospital, who recently formed a baseball team, have received their equipment of bats, balls, and gloves from the Knight of Columbus.
- Dr. Donald Balfour and chauffeur Nels Tweldt have started motoring to Estes Park, Colorado for rest and relaxation. Mrs. Balfour and the children left earlier by train to the vacation destination.
