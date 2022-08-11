1972: Final combat infantry unit in Vietnam will withdraw
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- International Falls, known as the nation’s icebox, set a record low this morning at 36 degrees, breaking the old record of 38 in 1978.
- Due to the excellent recent weather, corn and soybeans in southeastern Minnesota are developing ahead of schedule.
- Christopher Johansen, of Rochester, has been named an achievement award winner for his superior academic record during his first year at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
After World War II, downtown merchants began planning to give shoppers a place to park all those post-war cars.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The U.S. Command announced the withdrawal from Vietnam of the last remaining combat infantry unit — this officially will end the American ground combat role after 7 ½ years.
- A musical comedy, “Swingin’ Seventies,” will be staged in Chatfield in conjunction with the community’s Western Days celebration. Cast members include Don Johnson, Karen Amundson, and Joan Kark.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Legionnaire Harold Stassen, the Republican presidential aspirant, told the American Legion gathering in Faribault that the way to avoid a third world war was to keep America strong in arms.
- Harry Kowalczyk, of Winona, won the Rushford Golf Tournament with a 27-hole score of 109. A total of 96 golfers were entered.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The facilities in Mayo Park were improved with a bridge between the main park and the small island formed by the branching of the Zumbro River and Bear Creek.
- The Rochester militia company, 65 strong, will leave at 6:40 a.m. on the Great Western train for Lake City. The company will go into camp with other companies for ten days.
- Baptist baked food sale will be held at Holland’s grocery store on August 12. Cakes, fried cakes, bread, and cookies will be available.
