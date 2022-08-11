1972: Final combat infantry unit in Vietnam will withdraw

“The most wasted day is that in which we have not laughed.” So said Nicolas Chamfort an 18th century French writer known for his witty and pithy sayings. “A laugh a day” for me is an excellent “prescription” for the stress of the constant barrage of depressing news about civil rancor, the pandemic, war, and inflation. A good sense of humor can’t cure everything but research has shown there are short and long-term benefits of laughter.