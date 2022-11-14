1972: First Minnesota Motel 6 to be built in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Two Class A Section One volleyball players, Ann Von Arx of Byron, and Carrie Noble of Stewartville were named to the all-state team as selected by the State Coaches Association.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The 100-unit motel, the first Motel 6 in the state, will start construction next spring on a 3 ½ acre site on the west side of U.S. 52 North near 20th Street.
- More than one-fifth of Rochester residents age 25 or older have completed four years of college.
- The first black elected to Congress from Georgia since Reconstruction is Rev. Andrew Young, Jr., a former aide to Dr. Martin Luther King.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Minnesota will require an additional 1,500 to 2,000 teachers to provide elementary schools across the state with adequate staffing.
- Minnesota's high-quality 1947 corn crop is estimated at 196,692,000 bushels as of Nov. 1. Weather in September was favorable. (The 2020 Minnesota corn crop was 1.43 billion bushels.)
- Eight members of the Chatfield High School shorthand class traveled to the Minneapolis School of Business accompanied by their teacher.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Loss estimated close to $10,000 was caused by a fire that razed the Farmers' Elevator Company building in Zumbrota. Zumbrota firefighters did a great job preventing the spread of the fire. The building destroyed was built 50 years ago.
- Rochester High School will play Montevideo for the central and southern Minnesota football championship next Saturday on Mayo Field.
