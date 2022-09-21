1972: First week in seven years, zero American casualties in Vietnam
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Coach Joe Swisher’s Rochester Community & Technical College football team won its inaugural homecoming game with a 62-0 pounding of Hibbing.
From helicopters and searchlights to a pair of preferred ticket buyers, the event was made for Hollywood in Rochester.
The city council added lights atop College Hill, illuminating the former lovers lookout.
1972 – 50 years ago
- For the first time in seven years, weekly casualty figures for the Vietnam War listed no American killed in action.
- A new Stewartville Christian school will be constructed across from the present First Baptist church-school campus on First Avenue.
- Muhammad Ali defeated Floyd Patterson on a 7th-round TKO. Ali praised Patterson as a great fighter and clamored for heavyweight champion Joe Frazier.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Gread “Lefty” McKinnis, the black pitcher for the Rochester Queens, stole the spotlight in the State baseball tournament when he pitched and batted Rochester to a 1-0 semifinal win over Glencoe. They will meet Chaska in the finals. (Rochester lost in the finals 10-6).
- The estimated death toll of a hurricane that swept the Gulf coast is now estimated at 100. The hardest hit was the Biloxi-Gulfport vicinity. The Red Cross has provided food and shelter for over 100,000.
- Charlie Chaplin, Samuel Goldwyn, Gary Cooper, Walt Disney, and 40 other Hollywood people have been subpoenaed to hearings on alleged Communist “inroads” in the movie industry.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Night school at the Rochester high school will begin on October 16. Classes include bookkeeping, shorthand, stenography, and penmanship. The course on Americanization will be free of charge.
- The band shell in Mayo Park has been enclosed for the winter. The shell will remain closed for the winter months.
- The Rochester city council has ordered that the whistle at the city electric plant be blown at 7 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. daily.
