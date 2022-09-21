We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
1972: First week in seven years, zero American casualties in Vietnam

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 21, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Coach Joe Swisher’s Rochester Community & Technical College football team won its inaugural homecoming game with a 62-0 pounding of Hibbing.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • For the first time in seven years, weekly casualty figures for the Vietnam War listed no American killed in action.
  • A new Stewartville Christian school will be constructed across from the present First Baptist church-school campus on First Avenue.
  • Muhammad Ali defeated Floyd Patterson on a 7th-round TKO. Ali praised Patterson as a great fighter and clamored for heavyweight champion Joe Frazier.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Gread “Lefty” McKinnis, the black pitcher for the Rochester Queens, stole the spotlight in the State baseball tournament when he pitched and batted Rochester to a 1-0 semifinal win over Glencoe. They will meet Chaska in the finals. (Rochester lost in the finals 10-6).
  • The estimated death toll of a hurricane that swept the Gulf coast is now estimated at 100. The hardest hit was the Biloxi-Gulfport vicinity. The Red Cross has provided food and shelter for over 100,000.
  • Charlie Chaplin, Samuel Goldwyn, Gary Cooper, Walt Disney, and 40 other Hollywood people have been subpoenaed to hearings on alleged Communist “inroads” in the movie industry.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Night school at the Rochester high school will begin on October 16. Classes include bookkeeping, shorthand, stenography, and penmanship. The course on Americanization will be free of charge.
  • The band shell in Mayo Park has been enclosed for the winter. The shell will remain closed for the winter months.
  • The Rochester city council has ordered that the whistle at the city electric plant be blown at 7 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. daily.
