1972: Five men arrested following a break-in to the Watergate Complex
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A mob of customers bought out 22,000 beanie babies in less than an hour at the Mall of America.
- Chuck Krom blasted three hits, including a grand slam home run, as the Rochester Royals beat Faribault 12-2 in amateur baseball.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Five men were arrested in a break-in at the Watergate Apartment complex where the Democratic National Headquarters is located. One of the men, James McCord, is security coordinator for President Richard Nixon’s reelection committee. Democratic National Committee Chairman Lawrence O’Brien, whose office was burglarized, announced a million-dollar lawsuit against the Committee for the Reelection of the President.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The price of gasoline has gone up by a half-cent at most area filling stations. The new cost for regular gasoline is 23.6 cents a gallon.
- The Rochester Aces will play Winona P.N.A. in a Southern Minnesota League baseball game at Gene Gabrych Park in Winona. Both teams are battling for a playoff spot.
1922 – one hundred years ago
- Baum will defend his title as champion pocket billiard player of Rochester at the American Billiard Parlor at 8:00 p.m. Ed Munch will be the challenger. The event is open and free to the public.
- A group of nurses representing delegations from the Kahler, Colonial, St. Marys, and the Worrall hospitals left for Seattle to attend the national nurses’ convention.
- Recipe for cooking Carp: After catching, clean and sprinkle with salt and spices, lay on pine plank. Place plank with the fish in the oven for 20 minutes. Take out, throw away Carp and eat plank.
Exclusive
Thousands attended the Asian night market in Rochester Tiffany Alexandria and other community leaders established in 2021.
Columnist Dan Conradt says a frantic search for a missing Fathers Day card emphasized how important being a dad truly is.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.