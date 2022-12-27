1972: Former president Harry S. Truman has died
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester law enforcement officials say programs and initiatives by organizations in the community are paying off in the form of lower crime rates.
- Gov. Arne Carlson has appointed Rochester attorney Robert Birnbaum to judge in the 3rd Judicial Division.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Harry Truman, the nation’s 33rd president, died yesterday at 88. The former president will lie in state for 24 hours and will be laid to rest in the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence, MO.
- A carillon tower has been completed atop a knoll at Oakwood Cemetery. The musical tower was donated by Amiel and Anna Glabe.
- 1973 salaries of elected officials in Rochester have been set. The new annual wage for the county attorney is $26,256, the sheriff at $17,616, and the newly elected clerk of court is $14,760.
1947 – 75 years ago
- New York City struggled to dig out from a 25.8-inch snowfall. 41 persons have lost their lives in the snowstorm area.
- The highlight of the 1947 baseball season was the debut of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in major league baseball. Robinson would go on to win baseball’s Rookie of the Year award.
- Winter carnival emblems are on sale for the three-day Winona Winter Carnival.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The annual banquet of Company C will be held at the armory. An exhibition drill will take place before the meal, which will be served at 9:00 p.m.
- Eyota school, city, and township went over the top in the Christmas seal campaign. A total of $50.00 worth of seals were sold.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Columnist Dan Conradt says a litany of excuses led to a quiet, comfortable evening with friends and special eggnog.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.