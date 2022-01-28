1972: Fran Tarkenton returns to the Minnesota Vikings
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Rochester City Council decided to approve the renovation of the old Chicago Great Western Railway depot into a restaurant. The depot will be moved to its original site along Fourth Street Southeast.
1972 — 50 years ago
- For the first time in the 100-year history of Looney Valley Lutheran Church in Houston, two women were elected to the church council. They were Mrs. Lloyd Johnson and Mrs. Weldon Mark.
- Quarterback Fran Tarkenton returned to the Minnesota Vikings from the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Bob Grim, quarterback Norm Snead, running back Vince Clements and two draft picks.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The United Lutheran Church of America is urging its members to pray daily for all who gather and publish the news, that they may discharge their trust in the interests of Godliness and good order.
- According to a survey by the National Industrial Conference board, office workers are increasingly going to a five-day week.
- Wholesale prices for eggs dropped two cents a dozen. The fancy heavyweight mixed-colored eggs are currently selling for 42 cents a dozen.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The annual meeting of the Saint Marys Nurses Alumni Association will be held in the auditorium of the Nurse’s Home in Rochester.
- Mrs. C. H. Mayo brought to the city a large bunch of violets, “the lovely children of the shade,” gathered in the woods adjacent to the Mayowood residence.
- The Rochester High School basketball team beat Lake City 20-1.
Members Only
“We’re preserving lessons learned from our families, preserving culture, preserving our history and we’re putting it on this very intimate display."
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Between Thanksgiving dinners and birthday celebrations, my great aunt was always in attendance. Colloquially known as LaLa to our family, her bright smile and gruff attitude lit up the table.