1972: Gopher football team dumps Wisconsin in Madison
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Washington University sophomore Alia Fischer, a 1995 graduate of Rochester John Marshall, was named University Athletic Association Athlete of the Week after a 54-point effort in the Bear's opening two games. (Alia (Fischer) Keys was named to the Washington University's Sports Hall of Fame on January 26, 2007.)
Rochester is home to 425 nonprofits and all of them could use your help.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A fire severely damaged the interior of the Chicago and North Western Railway roundhouse. A total of 18 firefighters battled the blaze for three hours.
- Cal Stoll closed out his first season as coach of the University of Minnesota Gopher football program with a 14-6 victory over Wisconsin in Madison. The Gophers won their last three Big Teng games ending the conference season with a 4-4 record.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Six hundred Mankato High School students walked out in a demonstration to express their desire for a new high school building. The students blocked traffic as they marched down the town's main streets, shouting, "New school or no school."
- Joe DiMaggio, the star centerfielder of the World Champion New York Yankees, became a three-time winner of the most valuable players award for the American League in 1947. Di Maggio edged out Ted Williams, who won the triple crown this season.
1922 – 100 years ago
- 140 teachers attended the Olmsted County Teachers Institute at Rochester High School. Courses for the teachers included geography, methods to measure penmanship, and techniques of teaching children how to study.
- The Rochester police have been asked to be on the lookout for a stolen Grant touring car with a license plate of B-127242.
- The junior college girls enjoyed a 5:00 p.m. tea in the parlors of the Y.W.C.A. The rooms were decorated in Thanksgiving colors.
