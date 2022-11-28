SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1972: Gopher football team dumps Wisconsin in Madison

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
November 28, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Washington University sophomore Alia Fischer, a 1995 graduate of Rochester John Marshall, was named University Athletic Association Athlete of the Week after a 54-point effort in the Bear's opening two games. (Alia (Fischer) Keys was named to the Washington University's Sports Hall of Fame on January 26, 2007.)
1972 – 50 years ago

  • A fire severely damaged the interior of the Chicago and North Western Railway roundhouse. A total of 18 firefighters battled the blaze for three hours.
  • Cal Stoll closed out his first season as coach of the University of Minnesota Gopher football program with a 14-6 victory over Wisconsin in Madison. The Gophers won their last three Big Teng games ending the conference season with a 4-4 record.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Six hundred Mankato High School students walked out in a demonstration to express their desire for a new high school building. The students blocked traffic as they marched down the town's main streets, shouting, "New school or no school."
  • Joe DiMaggio, the star centerfielder of the World Champion New York Yankees, became a three-time winner of the most valuable players award for the American League in 1947. Di Maggio edged out Ted Williams, who won the triple crown this season.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • 140 teachers attended the Olmsted County Teachers Institute at Rochester High School. Courses for the teachers included geography, methods to measure penmanship, and techniques of teaching children how to study.
  • The Rochester police have been asked to be on the lookout for a stolen Grant touring car with a license plate of B-127242.
  • The junior college girls enjoyed a 5:00 p.m. tea in the parlors of the Y.W.C.A. The rooms were decorated in Thanksgiving colors.
