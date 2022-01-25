1972: Gophers vs. Buckeyes basketball game ends in brawl
1997 – 25 years ago
- Ann Marie Zeimetz, a kindergarten teacher at St. Pius X School, has been selected as the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month.
- This weekend, the 14th annual Cannon Valley Classic sled dog race will be held in Cannon Falls. Races will be conducted over four-, six- and 10-mile courses.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Caledonia defeated St. Charles 39-11 to establish a state record for consecutive dual wrestling victories in Minnesota t 60.
- A blizzard struck Rochester and southeast Minnesota, plugging roads and closing schools. High wind at 45 mph, 5 inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures caused extensive drifting and blowing.
- Prior to the game, University of Minnesota coach Bill Musselman said the matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes is more important than any other game in which he’s been involved. Ohio State would win the contest, but the last minute of the game turned into a brawl, which included fans, after a hard foul on an Ohio State player. The game was ended with 36 seconds left on the clock. Three Buckeyes were hospitalized, and two Gopher players were given season-ending suspensions.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Lucille Denning was chosen as the St. Charles fire queen. Denning, who teaches at a nearby country school, will now represent St. Charles at the St. Paul winter carnival.
- Northwest Airlines’ big “Trailblazer” successfully linked Minneapolis to the Orient. In 23 days and 105 hours of flying time, the plane made it to Manila and back via Anchorage, Tokyo and Shanghai.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester Junior College basketball team has added four players to bring the roster to 11. The new hoopsters are Floyd Hennessey, Cyril Fox, Richard Chapman and Gordon Granger.
- A number of pastors attended the opening session of the Lutheran conference at The Damon. Those attending the conference toured the Mayo Clinic and several local hospitals.
