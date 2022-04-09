1972: Gov. Anderson proclaims Alan Page Day
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Jell-O – the favorite dessert of many – will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 1997. Every day an average of 1,134,239 boxes of Jell-O are purchased.
- Owen Elzen, at 189 pounds, went 6-0 with two pins to win a national title for Minnesota in the annual National High School Wrestling tournament in Pittsburg, PA.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester School Board has abandoned any plans for a third high school. Rochester is the fifth largest city in the state, with a population of 51,568. A second high school was constructed several years ago.
- Defensive tackle Alan Page, Most Valuable Player in the National Football League in 1971, will be honored at a testimonial dinner on May 18. Gov. Wendell Anderson will proclaim May 18 as Alan Page Day throughout Minnesota.
- Several Minnesota Twins players are working out at St. Olaf College in Northfield with the major league baseball strike ongoing.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Houston county farmers planning on blasting drainage ditches with dynamite have an opportunity to learn the correct method at a ditch blasting demonstration at an area farm.
- In the second-largest vote in its history, Chatfield citizens decided to continue the municipal liquor store by a wide margin, 514 to 213.
- President Truman will be on hand to throw out the first pitch in the season-opening game between the Washington Senators and the New York Yankees. (The Yankees would win the pennant that season, beating the Brooklyn Dodgers 4 games to 3 in the World Series.).
1922 – 100 years ago
- Grace Kaercher Davis, Ortonville, is the first woman ever endorsed for a state office by Minnesota republicans for Minnesota Supreme Court clerk. (Davis would serve in that position for 28 years).
- May 12 is designated Hospital Day by presidential proclamation throughout the United States. St. Marys Hospital has selected that date for formally opening its new addition.
