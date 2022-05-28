1972: Gov. Wendell Anderson to speak at DFL convention in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone begins a cross-country tour of the nation’s poorest areas with a trip to Mississippi this week. The tour retraces the steps of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy three decades earlier.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Gov. Wendell Anderson will deliver the keynote address for the 1972 Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party convention in Rochester.
- A flag and flagpole at Rochester Methodist hospital was dedicated. Two nurses sponsored the cost in memory of their fathers, David Wallace, and Matthew Darr, both World War I soldiers.
1947 – 75 years ago
- According to responses given in a state-wide survey, Minnesota farmers favor the ages of 62 to 70 for retirement.
- Potato growers in Southeast Minnesota will form a Potato Committee to keep low-grade potatoes off the market.
- The Eyota Memorial Day program will begin at the schoolhouse with a procession of veterans, Gold Star mothers, American Legion auxiliary, and students marching to the cemetery. Flowers and flags will be placed on the graves of veterans. Mrs. Fred Pfeiffer will sing a vocal solo.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rev. A. H. Wurtele delivered the Baccalaureate address to Rochester High School graduates. Rev. Wurtele stated, “Success depends on determination, perseverance, patience, and hard work. Civilization demands work.”
- Frank Spurgeon has opened a locksmith shop in the rear of the Huey Cigar store. He will repair guns, sharpen lawnmowers, and do general repair work.
- The Rochester Blues have reorganized their baseball team and are looking for games with out-of-town teams. The Blues were formed last year.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Columnist Loren Else says America is the land of the free thanks to brave souls such as Bill Hollander.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.