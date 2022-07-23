SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
1972: Green Bay Packer quarterback Bart Starr retires

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
July 23, 2022
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Greg Peterson hit a 240-yard four-wood shot that holed out to give him a rare double-eagle two on the 530-yard sixth hole at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.
  • Mayo Medical Center will open a second park-and-ride lot – a 980-car lot on the city’s west side – to ease the parking crunch for employees at St. Marys Hospital and the main Mayo campus.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • President Nixon again selected Vice-President Spiro T. Agnew as his running mate in the fall White House elections. (Agnew would resign as vice-president on October 10, 1973).
  • Marty Rupprecht of St. Charles captured the “triple crown” in 4-H, winning championship awards showing beef cattle, swine, and sheep at the Winona County Fairgrounds.
  • Bart Starr, the great quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, has announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the National Football League.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Accepting a report of the airport commission, the city council has ordered bids for a $100,000 improvement at the Rochester airport.
  • The city council has ordered all beds removed from the Rochester fire station. The council ordered eight-hour days and a six-day week for the fire department personnel at the July meeting.
  • A gift of $150,000 from the Mayo association to Rochester to aid in constructing a public health center has been accepted by the city.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • With bumper wheat crop, North Dakota is confronting a labor shortage. It is estimated that 25,000 laborers are needed. Wages are $3 to $4 per day.
  • Sheriff William Mitchell raided a farm three miles off High Forest road. He confiscated two large stills and over five gallons of “moonshine.”
  • A cantaloupe sundae and watermelon social will be given by the young peoples’ society on the Church of Peace lawn.
