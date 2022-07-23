1972: Green Bay Packer quarterback Bart Starr retires
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Greg Peterson hit a 240-yard four-wood shot that holed out to give him a rare double-eagle two on the 530-yard sixth hole at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.
- Mayo Medical Center will open a second park-and-ride lot – a 980-car lot on the city’s west side – to ease the parking crunch for employees at St. Marys Hospital and the main Mayo campus.
Rochester tied it in the ninth to send the two teams into extras for the second consecutive day. But a day after the Honkers walked the Stingers off in the ninth it was Willmar that turned the tables with a six-run 11th .
The Rochester Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to multiple calls of a structure fire on the 1600 block of Marion Road SE. The fire extended to the adjacent mobile home, causing significant damage.
1972 – 50 years ago
- President Nixon again selected Vice-President Spiro T. Agnew as his running mate in the fall White House elections. (Agnew would resign as vice-president on October 10, 1973).
- Marty Rupprecht of St. Charles captured the “triple crown” in 4-H, winning championship awards showing beef cattle, swine, and sheep at the Winona County Fairgrounds.
- Bart Starr, the great quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, has announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the National Football League.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Accepting a report of the airport commission, the city council has ordered bids for a $100,000 improvement at the Rochester airport.
- The city council has ordered all beds removed from the Rochester fire station. The council ordered eight-hour days and a six-day week for the fire department personnel at the July meeting.
- A gift of $150,000 from the Mayo association to Rochester to aid in constructing a public health center has been accepted by the city.
1922 – 100 years ago
- With bumper wheat crop, North Dakota is confronting a labor shortage. It is estimated that 25,000 laborers are needed. Wages are $3 to $4 per day.
- Sheriff William Mitchell raided a farm three miles off High Forest road. He confiscated two large stills and over five gallons of “moonshine.”
- A cantaloupe sundae and watermelon social will be given by the young peoples’ society on the Church of Peace lawn.
