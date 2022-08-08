1972: Handgun control bill fails
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The space shuttle Discovery blasted off carrying a bean-growing experiment prepared by Mayo High School science teacher Steve Brehmer and his students and former students.
- Snake-feeding time at Oxbow Park is at 10 a.m. Visit the park and learn more about local snake species and watch them eat breakfast.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Senate rejected a third attempt to strengthen a handgun control bill. The bill would require the registration and licensing of handgun owners.
- Dr. Walter Judd, a former Mayo Foundation fellow and a former state representative from Minnesota’s First District, will launch the 1972 United Way of Olmsted County campaign.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Restrictions to American trade with Japan were lowered for the first time since Pearl Harbor. American businesspeople traveling to Tokyo on Northwest Airlines still must have passports, visas, and military permits.
- Barred from exhibition at the Minnesota State Fair since 1941, cookies, cakes and breads will return this year to the fair. Shortages of fats and sugar led the fair to drop baked goods in 1941.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A new city ordinance prohibiting filling trucks and buses on the streets with gasoline was approved. A fine of $10 was agreed on as punishment for violating the ordinance.
- At the City Council meeting, the Rochester Police Department requested additional equipment of three more revolvers, a pump gun, and a Springfield rifle.
- Who’s Who in America, the blue book of the U.S.’s most prominent citizens, contains 460 Minnesota residents, including 14 from Rochester, all doctors except one.
