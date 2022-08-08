SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1972: Handgun control bill fails

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
August 08, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • The space shuttle Discovery blasted off carrying a bean-growing experiment prepared by Mayo High School science teacher Steve Brehmer and his students and former students.
  • Snake-feeding time at Oxbow Park is at 10 a.m. Visit the park and learn more about local snake species and watch them eat breakfast.
DAY IN HISTORY
