1972: Hang-up on dime phone calls

1997 — 25 years ago
- The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has openings for its 1997 Leadership Greater Rochester program. The nine-month series of workshops prepare area leaders with discussions on community topics of concern.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The dime phone calls may be on the way out as telephone companies are requesting approval for 20-cent pay telephone charges.
- A new intensive care unit for infants opened at St. Marys Hospital. The unit is designed for the specialized care of premature and seriously ill infants.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Winona High School football coach and athletic director George “Butch” Nash was honored at a dinner at Swede’s Bar and Café. Nash was hired as an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota under Bernie Bierman. (Nash would serve as an assistant coach at the U. from 1948 to 1991. Nash played end on the 1936 Gopher national championship team.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Improvements continued to be made on area roads. Trunk Highway 57 from Mantorville to Kasson is in excellent condition following road reconstruction near Mantorville. The bridge near Mantorville has also been repaired.
- The county eighth-grade graduation will be held in the assembly room of the high school. 140 pupils are on the list of graduates.
- Lucille O’Neill, a student of District 14, was the winner of the spelling contest in which 52 students of the county took part.
