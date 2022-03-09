1972: Harry Buck named director of Quarry Hill Park Nature Center
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- In a ceremony in front of the black granite wall that carries the name of 58,318 dead and missing the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam Memorial was observed in Washington, D.C. (The Vietnam Veterans Memorial designed by Maya Lin was dedicated on Nov. 13, 1982).
1972 — 50 years ago
- A proposal to construct a 16-story high-rise apartment building for the elderly in downtown Rochester was announced. The cost will be in excess of $2.5 million. The location is on the corner of Broadway and First Street SE.
- The Minnesota Gophers basketball team, coached by Bill Musselman, defeated Purdue 49-48 to win their first outright Big Ten basketball title in 53 years.
- Harry Buck, biology teacher at Central Junior High School, was named director of the new Quarry Hill Park Nature Center by the Rochester School Board.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Lake City beat Kasson 42-35 in a thrilling high school basketball game at the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Over 1800 fans saw Lake City win the West Sub-District title in District 3.
- The Mayo Civic Auditorium was formally dedicated eight years ago. No place in Rochester has been more the center of community activity than the auditorium. Dr. C. H. Mayo and Mayo Properties were donors of the magnificent structure to the city of Rochester.
1922 — 100 years ago
- More than 1,800 acres in state and national forests in Minnesota were reforested in 1921. State forestry workers planted an average of 1,000 Norway and jack pine trees on acreage in the areas of Cloquet, Itasca, and Cass Lake.
- Paul Grassle was elected grand exalted ruler at the Elks Lodge No. 1091. Mr. Grassle is one of the young, successful businessmen in the city.
- State board examinations will be given in rural schools in Olmsted County this month. Tests include spelling, grammar, composition, American history, arithmetic, and geography.
Question: I am a new parent and I am not sure if I am doing this child car seat thing properly. Is there somewhere I can go to find out if I am doing it right? Thank you.
Relationships are very important in most everyone's lives. Relationships can lead to success, happiness, fulfillment and prosperity if they are maintained and respected by those involved. Within a relationship, there is give-and-take and the chance to continuously adapt and improve.
“Över här, Linnea!” This, I understood. I quickly turned my head to find my Uncle Hugo 50 or so paces ahead. I rose and hastily rubbed the moss and dirt off of my 12-year-old knees, trying not to disrupt the rainbow of bilberries, lingonberries, and currants that filled the wicker basket balanced on my forearm.
Exclusive
When Rochester police officers entered the Elite Cafe on April 8, 1925, proprietor Herbert Horton was either clumsy or fast-thinking.