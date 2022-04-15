1972: High school teachers growing their hair out
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester city officials opened the doors to a home-building boom this year when they approved the construction of 107 single-family homes and 50 townhouses.
- City, county, and state officials hope a new set of stoplights and closing a highway crossover will make U.S. 14 through Bryon safer.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Discussion hosts have been named after the movie “King,” which will be shown at Cinema 21 Theater in Rochester. The documentary is on the life of the late Dr. Martin Luther King. When the film finishes, those interested may go to one of several churches for dialogue.
- A trend is being noticed at the Minnesota Education Assn. gathering at the Kahler Hotel. More teachers are letting their hair grow out and are turning to more colorful “mod” style clothing.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Funds are pouring in for Forest Guentzel, 19, who will undergo a series of operations. Mayo Clinic physicians are donating their services, and the funds will be used for his hospitalization. $8,500 has been raised so far.
- Newspaper readers in the United States spent $845,868,000 on daily and Sunday papers in 1946. This is a 10.6 percent increase from 1945.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Winona Morning Leader, established last fall as the second daily newspaper in Winona, ceased publication.
- The Women’s Christian Temperance Union asks for more strict enforcement of liquor laws, including more jail sentences, strict observance of the Sabbath, and improved child welfare.
- The E.A. Knowlton store in Rochester has installed an Aeriola Grand wireless telephony receiving set so patrons can listen to a tune while shopping.
