1972: 'Hong Kong flu' confirmed in Rochester
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester School Board member Carol Carryer was honored by the Minnesota State School Boards Association. She was named to its 1997 All State School Board. Carryer was one of six people honored at the association’s annual leadership council.
IBM Rochester is currently employing 4,800 people on its payroll. The latest figure means the site has not had any more reduction in its workforce for the past year.
1972 – 50 years ago
- According to a Mayo Clinic spokesperson, more than 40 cases of the A2 strain of the "Hong Kong flu" have been confirmed in Rochester.
- The Rochester School District has no policy forbidding hiring husbands and wives to teach in the same district or school.
- The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Roger Staubach, defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl VI.
1947 – 75 years ago
- On U.S. 61, on the south limits of Lake City, the Terrace Night Club is nearing completion. The new nightclub is scheduled to open on April 15.
- There are 10 religious organizations for students at the main campus of the University of Minnesota, according to the booklet, “Religious Foundation of the University of Minnesota.”
- Construction of a $600,000 hippodrome at the state fairgrounds has been approved.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Milwaukee Mayor Daniel Hoan, who arrived in Rochester to place his wife under the care of Mayo Clinic, said, “Rochester is one of the most beautiful cities of the middle-west and has the opportunity to become one of the really great cities in the country.” (Hoan served as mayor of Milwaukee from 1916 to 1940.)
- The state fire marshal will be in Rochester to appear before the Rochester City Council to ask for an appropriation for the staging of the fire chief’s school here next summer.
