1972: IBM System/3 is proving very popular
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester John Marshall senior Todd Scheppmann shot a six-under-par 66 at Northern Hills Golf Course to lead the Rockets to a 291-314 victory over Big Nine rival Austin.
- The National Day of Prayer will be observed with a program at John Marshall High School.
1972 – 50 years ago
- According to company President Frank Cary, the Rochester, Minn. developed System 3 computer is on its way to becoming the most popular system in IBM’s history.
- A $1.3 million addition to Plainview’s school complex will have an open house and conduct tours. The addition includes six elementary classrooms, an elementary library, a gymnasium, cafeteria, shops, band room, and a science department.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Minneapolis mayor Hubert H. Humphrey threw out the first pitch to open the baseball season of the Minneapolis Millers. The home team won 4-0 behind the one-hit pitching of Marvin Grissom.
- Northwest Airlines is delivering air shipments of jumbo crabs from the West Coast. Taken from Puget Sound, the 200-pound load of crabs will immediately go on sale at various retail markets.
- More than 300 churches of the Lutheran Minnesota conference of the Augustana Synod will open appeals to support a $600,000 fund for the expansion and improvement of the Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.
1922 – 100 years ago
- One of the first public health meetings under the auspices of the Minnesota Public Health Association will be held in Olmsted County.
- Under a ruling of the United States Civil Service Commission, citizens of the United States who served in the military during the world war will be given preference to civil service positions.
- William Enke is the proud owner of a new Buick Six Roadster from the West and Postier agency.
