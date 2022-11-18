1972: Interstate 35 between Mason City and Twin Cities to soon open
1997 – 25 years ago
- America Online (AOL), the nation's largest online service, has surpassed the 10 million mark. AOL was founded in 1985as a small computer bulletin board.
- Carlos O'Kelly's, a southwestern-style restaurant, opened for business in northwest Rochester. The 256-seat eatery will employ 130 full-time and part-time workers.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Roy Watson, president of the Kahler Corp., has been elected vice president of the International Hotel Assn.
- Interstate 35 between Mason City and the Minneapolis-St. Paul area is expected to open in early December.
- Minnesota Highway Patrol arrests for driving while intoxicated have increased 125 percent since 1969.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Driving conditions were hazardous throughout Southeast Minnesota as weekend snowfall averaged five inches in most areas.
- A Northwestern Bell Telephone Company technician will demonstrate the fundamentals of television to the Winona, Rochester, and La Crosse Amateur Radio clubs.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Frank B. Kellogg spent $2,288 in the recent senatorial campaign.
- Seven typhoid fever patients from Zumbro Falls were recently admitted to the Red Wing hospital. The good news is that they are all on their way to recovery and are home.
- At a Girls' Vocational Conference in Rochester, it was discussed that women are often said to be currently sidestepping family responsibilities, but 49 out of 50 women would give up a job to marry the right man.
