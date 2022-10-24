1972: Jackie Robinson, the first black in major league baseball, dies
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Eagle Bluff Residential Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro will hold a grand opening. The dormitory cost $2.5 million and is part of a long-range plan that includes a 250-seat dining facility, classrooms, and an auditorium.
Columnist Dan Conradt says a bad hair cut for Mary Worth led me to a new discovery
1972 – 50 years ago
- The former Dodge Center Cooperative Creamery building will be converted into the Tiny Tot Diaper Service. Remodeling will be necessary to accommodate washing and drying equipment.
- The annual pheasant dinner for hospitalized veterans at the Rochester State Hospital will be on November 2. Birds for the dinner are donated by hunters during the first days of the pheasant season.
- Jackie Robinson, who broke major league baseball's color barrier in 1947 and went on to a place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame has died. Robinson was 53 years old.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Governor Luther Youngdahl will report on KWNO radio this evening on his administration's progress toward treating the mentally ill.
- 300 surplus typewriters will be offered for sale to World War II veterans.
- Veterans may buy one typewriter upon proof of separation from the armed forces under honorable conditions.
- A sellout crowd of 85,938 watched the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines beat the Minnesota Gophers 13-6 to retain possession of the Little Brown Jug.
1922 – 100 years ago
- J. H. Kahler announced that the public will be cordially invited to inspect the new subway system that connects various businesses and Mayo Clinic buildings in the downtown section. The system has been under construction for several months. Subways connect Mayo Clinic, The Kahler, the Colonial, and the Damon.
- The first basketball practice of the season was held by members of the state hospital team. It's hard to predict how the hospital boys will do this year.
- The city bowling league opened the 1922-23 season at Empress alleys. Leonard Miller rolled the high three-game total of 524 pins knocked down.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Residents at the senior living community celebrated fall with music, bonfires and tasty treats on Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.