1972: John Marshall defeats strong Mounds View team in basketball

1997 – 25 years ago
- The barn at Oxbow Park will be replaced with a pole building that will provide storage space for feed and equipment and space for quarantine zoo animals.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Local business and civic leaders pleaded their case to the Minnesota Higher Education Coordinating Commission on the value of establishing a university branch in Rochester.
- The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to return to the Mankato State campus for their National Football League training camp. The Vikings have trained at Mankato State for the past six years.
- Rochester John Marshall beat previously undefeated Mounds View in a non-conference boys basketball game in Mounds View. The JM Rockets were led by Wayne Hegland’s 14 points. High scoring 6’8” Mark Landsberger had 22 for the Mustangs. (Landsberger would lead Mounds View to the 1972 Minnesota AA state championship, and he would play collegiate and professional basketball).
1947 – 75 years ago
- Safe crackers raided three establishments on the outskirts of Rochester and made off with $1,400. The loot came from the double combination safe in the Valencia Ballroom.
- Delays up to 10 years are faced by Europeans seeking to come to the United States as immigrants. There is currently consideration to assist overwhelmed and overworked consulate staff with additional staff.
1922 – 100 years ago
- An impromptu musicale was held at the home of Dr. and Mrs. D. C. Balfour. An array of amateur talent put on delightful performances. After the entertainment, Mrs. W. J. Mayo and Mrs. J. C. Masson served refreshments.
- A new thermometer, recently ordered by the school board, was installed in the Central School building. If you want to know how cold it is, just ask one of the students.
