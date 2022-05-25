1972: Joyce Everson to perform at Mayo Civic Auditorium
1997 — 25 years ago
- Lisa Meshke, of Blooming Prairie, repeated as the Section 1A girls golf medalist. She shot a 75 at Eastwood Golf Club.
- Around 1,100 runners participated in the second-annual Med-City Marathon and Relays. Dan Frusher and Benita Amundson won their respective marathon divisions.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Joyce Everson, Rochester recording star, will be featured in an upcoming show in the theater section at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
- Judy Searles, of Elgin, won the first prize for her poppy poster at the American Legion First District Convention.
1947 — 75 years ago
- At your local Snyder’s Drug Stores, all-metal, ball-bearing roller skates with durable leather straps are $1.98.
- Minneapolis mayor Hubert H. Humphrey proclaimed this week War Memorial Blood Bank week. He urged the people of Minnesota to contribute toward the $100,000 fund needed to establish the community blood bank.
- The new western, “Trail Street,” starring Randolph Scott and Robert Ryan, will open in Rochester theaters.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Fifty thousand cubic yards of sand, rock, and dirt were hurled into the air about two and a half miles south of Lanesboro on Trunk Road No. 9 with twenty tons of dynamite. The blast was to blow apart a cliff to make room for a new stretch of road.
- The senior farewell assembly of the Rochester High School was held in the new gym. The address by valedictorian Louise Mercer and the salutatorian Julia Conner were given. Music was given by the high school orchestra.
