SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1972: Junior College criticized for decision to cancel attorney's appearance

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 12, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Under a plan sponsored by Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, the legal standard of impairment limit would drop to 0.08 percent. The 0.08 equates to a 160-pound male drinking about four drinks in an hour on an empty stomach. It would be about three drinks for a 120-pound female. (Congress established a national standard of 0.08 percent alcohol concentration as part of a transportation funding bill in 2000.)

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Lt. Gov. Rudy Perpich criticized Rochester State Junior College officials for canceling attorney William Kunstler's upcoming April 4 appearance. (Kunstler was an lawyer known for defending the Chicago Seven. This decision to cancel his appearance was reversed to allow Kunstler to appear).
  • The first public meeting of the Zumbro Valley Rose Society was held in the Plummer House of the Arts.
  • Spectacular goaltending by Mike Curran carried the USA to a 4-1 victory over Finland, keeping the Americans in the race for a medal at the Winter Olympics in Japan. (The American team would win silver, and the Russians won gold.)

1947 – 75 years ago

  • A recently completed study indicates that only one in five Minnesota teens continue their education beyond high school. Two-fifths do not even secure a high school diploma.
  • Whoopee John and orchestra will appear at a special St. Valentine’s Day dance at the armory.
  • The Rochester Mustangs were awarded a forfeit victory over Winona’s hockey team. Trailing 7-4 in the final period, the Winona team left the ice protesting a non-call of roughness by the officials.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Gov. J. A. O. Preus announced his candidacy for re-nomination for governor.
  • An American Legion Memorial Hospital costing $500,000 is to be built in Rochester by the state department of the American Legion for the care of sick and disabled former service members.
  • The municipal skating rink in Rochester is now in the best condition thus far this season.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Rochester’s Tom Moore named as Gopher assistant coach
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Rabbi Shloime Greene
Community
Chabad launches 10-week Torah studies Lunch N' Learn course
The class is designed for people at all levels of Jewish knowledge.
February 10, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Dr. C.H. Mayo speaks on 'Disease'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 10, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07363.jpg
Community
Radhika Damle: Valentine's Day speech meet is something I dearly love
I know many of us will be busy this weekend preparing for Valentine’s Day. Personally, I will be spending my Friday night preparing for an event near and dear to my heart.
February 09, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Radhika Damle