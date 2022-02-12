1972: Junior College criticized for decision to cancel attorney's appearance
1997 – 25 years ago
- Under a plan sponsored by Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, the legal standard of impairment limit would drop to 0.08 percent. The 0.08 equates to a 160-pound male drinking about four drinks in an hour on an empty stomach. It would be about three drinks for a 120-pound female. (Congress established a national standard of 0.08 percent alcohol concentration as part of a transportation funding bill in 2000.)
1972 – 50 years ago
- Lt. Gov. Rudy Perpich criticized Rochester State Junior College officials for canceling attorney William Kunstler's upcoming April 4 appearance. (Kunstler was an lawyer known for defending the Chicago Seven. This decision to cancel his appearance was reversed to allow Kunstler to appear).
- The first public meeting of the Zumbro Valley Rose Society was held in the Plummer House of the Arts.
- Spectacular goaltending by Mike Curran carried the USA to a 4-1 victory over Finland, keeping the Americans in the race for a medal at the Winter Olympics in Japan. (The American team would win silver, and the Russians won gold.)
1947 – 75 years ago
- A recently completed study indicates that only one in five Minnesota teens continue their education beyond high school. Two-fifths do not even secure a high school diploma.
- Whoopee John and orchestra will appear at a special St. Valentine’s Day dance at the armory.
- The Rochester Mustangs were awarded a forfeit victory over Winona’s hockey team. Trailing 7-4 in the final period, the Winona team left the ice protesting a non-call of roughness by the officials.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Gov. J. A. O. Preus announced his candidacy for re-nomination for governor.
- An American Legion Memorial Hospital costing $500,000 is to be built in Rochester by the state department of the American Legion for the care of sick and disabled former service members.
- The municipal skating rink in Rochester is now in the best condition thus far this season.
